Harry Kane Injury: Suffers calf injury

Kane sustained a calf knock before Tuesday's game, resulting in internal bleeding. He experienced pain again during the match against Celtic, forcing him off at halftime. Kane will not train in the coming days and is doubtful for Sunday's match. It is unclear how long he will need to recover from the injury. Thomas Muller is likely to start as the striker against Frankfurt if Kane is unavailable.