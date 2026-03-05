Harry Kane headshot

Harry Kane Injury: Suffers calf knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 1:57am

Kane (calf) won't be an option for Friday's clash against Gladbach due to a knock he suffered in training, according to coach Vincent Kompany. "Harry took a knock to his calf and hasn't recovered yet. It's just a knock, nothing serious for the near future, but we're maybe missing a day for him to be able to take part."

Kane will miss Friday's clash against Gladbach after picking up a calf knock in training that he couldn't shake off in time. This is a tough blow for the Bavarians since he is the undisputed starter leading the line, though the issue appears minor and the Englishman is not expected to be sidelined for long. Until he returns, Nicolas Jackson is in line to step in and start as Bayern's number nine.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Kane See More
