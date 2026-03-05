Harry Kane Injury: Suffers calf knock

Kane (calf) won't be an option for Friday's clash against Gladbach due to a knock he suffered in training, according to coach Vincent Kompany. "Harry took a knock to his calf and hasn't recovered yet. It's just a knock, nothing serious for the near future, but we're maybe missing a day for him to be able to take part."

