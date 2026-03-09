Harry Kane Injury: Trains normally Monday

Kane (calf) was spotted training normally Monday with the team and should be an option for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atalanta, the club posted.

Kane sat out the last clash against Gladbach with a minor calf knock, but the star striker was back on the training pitch Monday and should be in the mix for Tuesday's Champions League showdown with Atalanta. That's a major boost for the Bavarians, as Kane remains the undisputed centerpiece of Bayern's attack, racking up 38 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions this season.