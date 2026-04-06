Harry Kane headshot

Harry Kane News: Back available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 5:52am

Kane (ankle) was spotted training normally Monday and is in the squad for Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid, the club posted.

Kane had been held out of Saturday's Bundesliga clash against Freiburg as a precaution, with Bayern prioritizing his fitness for the European stage all along. The star striker was spotted training normally during Monday's team session and is in the squad for Tuesday's Champions League first leg against Real Madrid, which is exactly the news the Bavarians needed heading into what is arguably the biggest fixture of their season. After scoring three goals across his last two appearances before the injury, expect Kane to lead the line from the start against the Merengues if he gets the green light.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
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