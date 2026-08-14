Harry Kane News: Back with Bayern for new season

Kane is back with Bayern Munich and ready for the 2026-27 season after his run with England at the World Cup, the club announced.

Kane's return comes off the back of a strong tournament, in which he scored 6 goals and added an assist across 7 appearances, continuing his prolific form after a season in which he tallied 36 goals and 5 assists across 31 Bundesliga matches. Kane is expected to lead Bayern's attack once again as preseason wraps up.