Harry Kane headshot

Harry Kane News: Bags another brace in Atalanta clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Kane scored two goals to go with five shots (two on target), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Atalanta.

Kane netted the first two goals for his team in this one, first on a PK and then with a surgical strike after outworking a pair of defenders in the box. He has scored 12 goals in his last eight appearances, thanks to five braces. He has taken at least one shot in 18 consecutive outings, amassing 77 attempts (46 accurate). Additionally, this marked his third straight outing with at least one key pass, for a total of five.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
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