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Harry Kane News: Brillant outing against Real Madrid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Kane scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Wednesday's 4-3 win versus Real Madrid.

Kane notched his 50th goal for Bayern in all competitions this season in the 38th minute of Wednesday's Champions League win against Real Madrid, finishing low inside the right post after Dayot Upamecano's powerful surge and perfectly weighted pass carved open the space left behind by Trent Alexander-Arnold. He then turned provider in stoppage time, setting up Michael Olise's game-winner to cap off a massive night. The English striker now sits on 12 goals and one assist in 11 Champions League appearances this campaign, continuing to deliver at an elite level on the biggest stage.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
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