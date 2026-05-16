Harry Kane headshot

Harry Kane News: Caps stellar year with hat trick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Kane scored three goals from five shots (three on goal) while creating a chance during Saturday's 5-1 win over Koln.

Kane scored in the 10th, 13th and 69th minutes while leading Bayern with five shots in the win. The forward caps off another stellar campaign with a league leading 36 goals across 31 appearances while finishing second in the league with 119 shots.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
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