Harry Kane News: Caps stellar year with hat trick
Kane scored three goals from five shots (three on goal) while creating a chance during Saturday's 5-1 win over Koln.
Kane scored in the 10th, 13th and 69th minutes while leading Bayern with five shots in the win. The forward caps off another stellar campaign with a league leading 36 goals across 31 appearances while finishing second in the league with 119 shots.
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