Kane completed the scoring in stoppage time of Sunday's win against Heidenheim, converting from close range after Serge Gnabry's assist for Bayern's fourth goal. He remained a constant reference point in the final third, linking play and occupying centre backs to create space for runners such as Michael Olise and Luis Diaz. Even before his goal, Bayern's best attacking sequences consistently flowed through his hold up play, as he contributed to five shots, four of which were on target, and created one chance. Kane has now attempted 59 shots in 15 appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring 19 times already for the Bavarians, which equates to almost one goal every three shots on average.