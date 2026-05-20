Harry Kane News: Finishes 36-goal season

Kane recorded 36 goals on 119 shots and five assists on 40 chances created during the 2025/26 season.

Kane capped off yet another stellar season in his third campaign with Bayern Munich, matching his season one goal tally by earning 36 yet again. The insane tally now sees the forward tie himself at fourth most ever in a Bundesliga season. It leaves him scoring a goal nearly every three shots and more than a goal per appearance this season, even being clinical with over half his shots on target. He will now look to continue this success with England at the World Cup, as his 36 goals also place him atop the European scoring chart.