Harry Kane News: First half brace in win

Kane scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Werder Bremen.

Kane converted a penalty and followed up with a long-range strike to secure a first-half brace, taking his tally to 26 goals in 22 league appearances this season. The forward has scored in each of his last five games in all competitions, netting seven goals in total, with four of his most recent five goals coming from the penalty spot. He has also created seven chances and registered one assist during that run.