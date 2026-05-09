Harry Kane headshot

Harry Kane News: Misses penalty in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Kane took three shots (one on goal) and created a chance during Saturday's 1-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Kane tied for the team-high in shots, but missed a penalty in the 36th minute of the match. The forward has started just one of his last three Bundesliga appearances combining for a goal, four shots and three chances created over that stretch.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
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