Harry Kane News: Misses penalty in win
Kane took three shots (one on goal) and created a chance during Saturday's 1-0 win over Wolfsburg.
Kane tied for the team-high in shots, but missed a penalty in the 36th minute of the match. The forward has started just one of his last three Bundesliga appearances combining for a goal, four shots and three chances created over that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Kane See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics4 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final10 days ago
-
Football Predictions
PSG vs Bayern Munich Best Bets, Picks & Predictions (April 28 Champions League)12 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer 101
How to Play DFS Soccer: A Beginner's Guide for the 2026 World Cup23 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group Previews: Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics for All 12 Groups25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Kane See More