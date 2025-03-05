Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Harry Kane headshot

Harry Kane News: Nets brace in leg one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Kane scored twice while taking three shots (two on goal), crossing once inaccurately and creating a chance during Wednesday's 3-0 win over Leverkusen.

Kane opened the scoring in the ninth minute and converted a penalty in the 75th while tying for the team-high with three shots in the win. The forward has three goals to go along with seven shots and two chances created over his last three Champions League starts.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now