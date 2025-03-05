Harry Kane News: Nets brace in leg one
Kane scored twice while taking three shots (two on goal), crossing once inaccurately and creating a chance during Wednesday's 3-0 win over Leverkusen.
Kane opened the scoring in the ninth minute and converted a penalty in the 75th while tying for the team-high with three shots in the win. The forward has three goals to go along with seven shots and two chances created over his last three Champions League starts.
