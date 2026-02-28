Harry Kane headshot

Harry Kane News: Nets brace Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Kane scored two goals while taking three shots (two on goal) and creating a chance during Saturday's 3-2 win over Dortmund.

Kane found the back of the net in the 54th and 70th minutes while tying for the team-high with three shots in the match. The forward has scored two goals in each of his last three appearances while combining for 14 shots and three chances created over that stretch.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
