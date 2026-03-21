Harry Kane headshot

Harry Kane News: Nets on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Kane scored one goal to go with 11 shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Union Berlin.

Kane kept up his incredible form and has now netted in six of the last seven league games. He has already contributed to 36 goals in merely 26 games and is on track to beat his own record of 44 goal contributions in a season - the second-highest in Bundesliga history.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Kane See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Kane See More
Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 18: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 18: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
5 days ago
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW30
SOC
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW30
Author Image
Luke Atzert
9 days ago
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW29
SOC
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW29
Author Image
Luke Atzert
18 days ago