Harry Kane News: Nets on Saturday
Kane scored one goal to go with 11 shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Union Berlin.
Kane kept up his incredible form and has now netted in six of the last seven league games. He has already contributed to 36 goals in merely 26 games and is on track to beat his own record of 44 goal contributions in a season - the second-highest in Bundesliga history.
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