Harry Kane headshot

Harry Kane News: On bench in UCL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Kane (calf) is on the bench for Tuesday's UCL matchup versus Atalanta.

Kane has regained enough health to play, but his value will be limited as a substitute option midweek. Nicolas Jackson is starting in his place and might be the first option to leave the field when Kane is subbed on. The star striker previously scored eight goals in as many Champions League appearances this season.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
