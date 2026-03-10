Harry Kane News: On bench in UCL
Kane (calf) is on the bench for Tuesday's UCL matchup versus Atalanta.
Kane has regained enough health to play, but his value will be limited as a substitute option midweek. Nicolas Jackson is starting in his place and might be the first option to leave the field when Kane is subbed on. The star striker previously scored eight goals in as many Champions League appearances this season.
