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Harry Kane News: Opens the scoring, provides assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Kane scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Tuesday's 5-4 loss versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Kane opened the scoring in Tuesday's 5-4 defeat at Parc des Princes against PSG by converting a first-half penalty, dispatching it low past Matvey Safonov for his 13th Champions League goal of the season and extending his scoring streak to seven consecutive games across all competitions. The English striker was heavily involved in build-up play throughout the match, providing a sublime long ball in the second half that Luis Diaz controlled and converted to make it 5-4, nearly inspiring a dramatic comeback, while also adding two key passes and one tackle. Kane has now scored 17 goals in his last 16 Champions League appearances and trails only Kylian Mbappé by two goals in the competition's top scorer standings this season.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
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