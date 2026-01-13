Kane assisted Bayern Munich's fifth goal Sunday before unleashing a curling effort into the top corner to mark their sixth as they demolished Wolfsburg in an 8-1 victory. The veteran striker has scored once in each of his last three appearances (three starts). Kane's goal was his 20th of the Bundesliga campaign, marking the fourth successive season in which he has reached the 20-goal mark in the primary domestic competition, dating back to his 2022\/23 Premier League campaign with Tottenham Hotspur.