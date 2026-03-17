Harry Kane headshot

Harry Kane News: Returns to play from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Kane appeared off the bench for 29 minutes while recording one shot and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw to Leverkusen.

Kane was dealing with an injury but returned to play Saturday, earning time from the bench in a rivalry match. He would play 29 minutes and record a shot in that time, although it wouldn't find the back of the net. He should resume his regular role starting at forward, notching 30 league goals and eight UCL goals this campaign.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
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