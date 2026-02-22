Harry Kane headshot

Harry Kane News: Scores brace in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Kane scored two goals to go with eight shots (six on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kane was brilliant throughout Saturday's win, he took eight shots and scored twice, in a surprisingly close match. His goals proved to be crucial as Frankfurt actually showed some offensive firepower throughout the clash. Kane is a top offensive threat every time he starts a match and there's no sign of him slowing down.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
