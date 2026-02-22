Harry Kane News: Scores brace in win

Kane scored two goals to go with eight shots (six on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kane was brilliant throughout Saturday's win, he took eight shots and scored twice, in a surprisingly close match. His goals proved to be crucial as Frankfurt actually showed some offensive firepower throughout the clash. Kane is a top offensive threat every time he starts a match and there's no sign of him slowing down.