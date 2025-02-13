Harry Kane News: Scores decisive goal

Kane scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Celtic.

Kane headed home a corner at the back post early in the second half Wednesday to give Bayern Munich their second goal in a 2-1 victory over Celtic. The goal marks the continuance of a scorching run of form for the Bayern Munich striker who, over his last five appearances (five starts), has bagged at least one goal in each appearance and seven overall. Kane's seven Champions League goals this season are tied for the fifth-most in the competition.