Harry Kane News: Scores goal in return

Kane scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Real Madrid.

Kane returned from an ankle injury and made an instant impact, burying Bayern's second goal just 20 seconds into the second half of Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League quarterfinal first-leg win at the Bernabeu, finishing low into the corner after latching onto Michael Olise's pass following a quick turnover in Madrid's half for his 11th goal in the competition, matching his personal best from last season with Bayern. He also helped spark the buildup to Luis Diaz's opener, linking up with Serge Gnabry before the German slipped the Colombian through, with Kane ending the match with one goal, one chance created and three shots.