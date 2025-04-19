Harry Kane News: Scores in Bundesliga

Kane scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win over FC Heidenheim.

Now that Kane is solely focused on winning his Bundesliga championship, his domestic-league form may skyrocket, especially with him being part of a talented team against less formidable sides. Kane has three goals across his last four Bundesliga games and is only one away from reaching 25 in the category, which he can get before May.