Harry Kane headshot

Harry Kane News: Scores to compete comeback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Kane scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-3 win against Mainz.

Kane didn't appear until halftime Saturday but played a major part in the comeback, as the forward scored in the 83rd minute to win the match for his club. This continues his goal streak, as he has now scored in seven straight appearances, with eight during that span. He is on an untouchable run at the moment, scoring 33 times in 28 appearances in league play this campaign.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
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