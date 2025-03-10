Harry Kane News: Takes two shots off bench

Kane had two off-target shots after coming off the bench during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Bochum.

Kane had a rare appearance off the bench as he was rested for midweek's decisive UCL clash and took the pitch just after the hour mark. However, the striker couldn't bring the expected impact and still saw the opposition scoring again to seal a come-from-behind win. Despite the off game, Kane is still way ahead of the rest of the field as Bundesliga's top scorer, with 21 goals over 23 appearances.