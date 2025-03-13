Harry Kane News: Two goal contributions

Kane scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Kane scored Bayern Munich's opening goal and assisted their second in a 2-0 defeat of Bayer Leverkusen that sent Munich through to the Champions League quarterfinals on a 5-0 aggregate score. Over his last five Champions League appearances (five starts), the world-class striker has scored five goals and assisted once. Kane's 10 total goals during the 2024/2025 campaign are tied for the second most.