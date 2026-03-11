Harry Kane headshot

Harry Kane News: Unused sub versus Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Kane (calf) didn't play in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Atalanta.

Kane was available after missing one game due to a calf problem but wasn't deployed, as Bayern Munich piled on goals against the opponents, and his replacement, Nicolas Jackson, had a good performance in relief. Bayern Munich might continue to be cautious with his minutes to avoid more substantial injuries.

