Harry Kane News: Wins second Bundesliga title

Kane scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-2 win against VfB Stuttgart.

Coming off the UCl win midweek, Kane got the start on the bench Sunday, playing just the second half while still earning a goal to win his second Bundesliga title in a row. He continues to remain consistent and a scoring machine with 32 league goals in just 27 appearances, putting him at four more goals to match his total from 2024/25 with matches still remaining on the campaign.