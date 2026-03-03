Harry Maguire headshot

Harry Maguire Injury: Late call with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Maguire is questionable for Wednesday's match against Newcastle due to an illness, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Yeah, we're hoping so. We're working towards it. He wasn't feeling too good. We've still got a little bit of time before the game, and we will just have to see how he feels. So we'll obviously give him every chance. No, it wasn't injury, it's just he wasn't feeling too good. But we'll just have to see how he is today and tomorrow."

Maguire is going to need some testing to be an option Wednesday, with the defender still feeling some drawbacks from the illness he suffered. He will get another day to recover and test his body, leaving him as a late call for the contest. He could very well see the start if an option, although the club will turn to Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven if he cannot go.

