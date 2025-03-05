Harry Maguire Injury: Not in team training

Maguire (hamstring) picked up a minor injury in Sunday's FA Cup clash against Fulham and was absent from team training ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with Real Sociedad, according to Simon Stone.

