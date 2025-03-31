Harry Maguire Injury: Option for Tuesday

Maguire (hamstring) is an option for Tuesday's match against Nottingham Forest, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Maguire is also ready to go to the game."

Maguire has been on the training pitch the past few days, so it is no surprise he is set to see the field again Tuesday. This will end a four match absence for the defender, so this is good news for both player and club. He is a regular starter, starting in 19 of his 26 appearances this campaign, so he will hop to see that spot immediately.