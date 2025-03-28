Fantasy Soccer
Harry Maguire headshot

Harry Maguire Injury: Sees training pitch again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Maguire (hamstring) was spotted training with the team on Friday, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

Maguire has been dealing with a hamstring injury since early March but was spotted training with the team on Friday. He could potentially return against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday and could be included in the starting squad if assessed fit enough to do so.

Harry Maguire
Manchester United
