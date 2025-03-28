Harry Maguire Injury: Sees training pitch again
Maguire (hamstring) was spotted training with the team on Friday, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.
Maguire has been dealing with a hamstring injury since early March but was spotted training with the team on Friday. He could potentially return against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday and could be included in the starting squad if assessed fit enough to do so.
