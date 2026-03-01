Harry Maguire headshot

Harry Maguire Injury: Suffering from illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Maguire is a late call for Wednesday's call against Newcastle after coming off the field with an illness in Sunday's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, according to manager Michael Carrick, per Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun. '"He just wasn't feeling too well so hopefully he will be feeling better soon. Hopefully, ready for Wednesday."

Maguire had to come off with only five minutes of play left Sunday, with the defender suffering from what has claimed to be an illness. This is something to watch for the club with a quick turnaround, as the defender is now a late call. If he were to miss time, the club would likely turn to Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven to start, with Lisandro Martinez (calf) another option if he can return from injury.

Harry Maguire
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Maguire See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Maguire See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Everton vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW27
SOC
Everton vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW27
Author Image
Luke Atzert
7 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago