Harry Maguire Injury: Suffering from illness

Maguire is a late call for Wednesday's call against Newcastle after coming off the field with an illness in Sunday's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, according to manager Michael Carrick, per Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun. '"He just wasn't feeling too well so hopefully he will be feeling better soon. Hopefully, ready for Wednesday."

Maguire had to come off with only five minutes of play left Sunday, with the defender suffering from what has claimed to be an illness. This is something to watch for the club with a quick turnaround, as the defender is now a late call. If he were to miss time, the club would likely turn to Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven to start, with Lisandro Martinez (calf) another option if he can return from injury.