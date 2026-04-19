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Harry Maguire News: Finally ends suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Maguire is no longer banned and can return to play in the coming games.

Maguire has finally ended his ban after the defender had his suspension extended for a further match, with the starter now an option for the final few games of the season. He is likely to return to the starting XI almost immediately, as he is a starter when fit, but they are also without Lisandro Martinez due to suspension.

Harry Maguire
Manchester United
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