Harry Maguire News: Finally ends suspension
Maguire is no longer banned and can return to play in the coming games.
Maguire has finally ended his ban after the defender had his suspension extended for a further match, with the starter now an option for the final few games of the season. He is likely to return to the starting XI almost immediately, as he is a starter when fit, but they are also without Lisandro Martinez due to suspension.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Maguire See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups for Gameweek 3213 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3133 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3133 days ago
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW3037 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3041 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Maguire See More