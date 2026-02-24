Harry Maguire News: Keeps clean sheet versus Everton

Maguire had 10 clearances in Monday's 1-0 victory against Everton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

Maguire kept his third clean sheet of the season Monday, all of which have come in his last six starts. He's filled in very well with Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Matthijs De Ligt (back) both out, providing stability at the back with both starting center backs out. He made a season-high 10 clearances and won nine duels versus Everton, proving to still be a valuable part of the Red Devils' backline.