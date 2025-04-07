Harry Maguire News: Minutes managed by medical staff

Maguire is being carefully managed by the medical staff to build his fitness gradually after returning from a hamstring injury, coach Ruben Amorim confirmed in a press conference. "Harry was only allowed to play 60 minutes by the medical department, so he's fit and ready to go. We just need to be careful with this. No, it's not an injury, it's just that we had a limited time to use Harry without any risk. We cannot afford to lose any more players, so we must manage the playing time between the players. We have a really important game on Thursday."

Maguire was substituted in the 58th minute during Saturday's derby against Manchester City but did not suffer any setback, as he was managed precautionarily in terms of minutes by the medical staff. He is likely to be included in the starting squad for Thursday's Europa League clash against Lyon.