Harry Maguire News: Overcomes illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Maguire (illness) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Newcastle.

Maguire has passed his testing and come through fit Wednesday, with the defender starting immediately after the illness. He seems keen to remain in this role, last missing a start Jan. 11.

Harry Maguire
Manchester United
