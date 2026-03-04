Harry Maguire News: Overcomes illness
Maguire (illness) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Newcastle.
Maguire has passed his testing and come through fit Wednesday, with the defender starting immediately after the illness. He seems keen to remain in this role, last missing a start Jan. 11.
