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Harry Maguire News: Records rare assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Maguire assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 victory against Brentford.

Maguire started against the Bees after two games out and played the full 90, seemingly at full health again. He would add a very rare assist, only his second of the season, finding Casemiro in the 11th minute. Maguire would also add two tackles (one won) and eight clearances in the defense.

Harry Maguire
Manchester United
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