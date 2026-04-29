Harry Maguire News: Records rare assist

Maguire assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 victory against Brentford.

Maguire started against the Bees after two games out and played the full 90, seemingly at full health again. He would add a very rare assist, only his second of the season, finding Casemiro in the 11th minute. Maguire would also add two tackles (one won) and eight clearances in the defense.