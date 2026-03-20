Harry Maguire News: Sent off in draw

Maguire was shown a straight red card during Friday's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

Maguire committed a last-man foul in the 78th minute of Friday's clash, so he'll be forced to serve suspension in the next fixture against Leeds. While Lisandro Martinez (calf) could be back to join Leny Yoro at center-back in that game, the next option would be an inexperienced Ayden Heaven. After clearing his ban, Maguire will aim to bounce back to face Chelsea on April 18.