Harry Maguire News: Serves suspension game
Maguire could be available for upcoming Premier League games following his red-card ban against Leeds United, although he's still awaiting an FA decision due to his reaction after the red card.
Maguire is currently expected to be an option for the next match against Chelsea unless his ban is extended at some point. If he avoids further punishment, he should immediately bounce back to the starting lineup to cover for the now suspended Lisandro Martinez. In that case, Maguire could be relied on for his average of 3.9 clearances per game.
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