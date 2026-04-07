Harry Maguire News: Signs contract extension

Maguire signed a new contract extending his stay at Manchester United until June 2027 with the option of a further year, according to the club. "Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United. He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad. Harry, like everyone at the club, is completely determined to help Manchester United to achieve regular and sustained success," said Jason Wilcox, Manchester United director of football.

Maguire joined United from Leicester City in 2019 and has now made 266 appearances for the Red Devils, winning both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup during his time at Old Trafford. This season he has contributed one goal and one assist across 18 Premier League appearances, adding 71 clearances and three clean sheets to underline his continued value as a defensive presence.