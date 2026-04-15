Harry Maguire News: Suspended further match

Maguire has been suspended for a further game and is out for Saturday's match against Chelsea, according to the FA.

Maguire is not going to be an option yet again and will reside in the stands for the match against Chelsea, as he has been suspended for a further game after he insulted the fourth official when sent off against Bournemouth. Unfortunately, this will leave them without another starting defender, as Lisandro Martinez is suspended just after returning from injury, leaving Leny Yoro as the first central defensive option, with Ayden Heaven and Noussair Mazraoui taking the second spot. Maguire will now return against Brentford on April 27, set to help his team try to preserve a UCL spot in the table.