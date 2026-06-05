Harry Souttar News: New opportunity at World Cup

Souttar will look to feature as a solid defensive option for Australia following his call-up to the 2026 World Cup.

After battling back from a severe Achilles injury, Souttar is expected to feature prominently for Australia at the World Cup. The defender's aerial prowess make him a key asset in both penalty areas, racking up clearances and duel-winning numbers while also offering occasional goal-scoring potential. Australia's defense often looks more secure when he's available, highlighting his importance to the squad. His statistical profile is likely to be driven by defensive actions, although set pieces provide an opportunity for him to push forward. His most recent international participation came in the World Cup qualifiers, where he totaled 41 clearances across 11 appearances.