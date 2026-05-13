Harry Souttar News: Racing to make World Cup squad
Souttar (Achilles) has been spotted running on the grass Wednesday as part of Australia's pre-camp in Sarasota, with coach Tony Popovic taking a close look at him before deciding whether he is ready to participate in the World Cup, according to the Socceroos.
Souttar ruptured his Achilles tendon in December 2024 while on loan at Sheffield United and endured a series of setbacks across a 483-day absence before returning to action last month with Leicester City, where he played well in two fixtures. Manager Popovic praised the center-back's mental resilience and leadership qualities, noting that the aura and presence he brings cannot be replicated by younger players. If cleared to join the squad, it would represent a remarkable comeback story for the Australian international who played underdone at the 2022 World Cup and is determined to make amends on the biggest stage this summer.
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