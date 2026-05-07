Harry Toffolo Injury: Close to resuming practice
Toffolo (hamstring) is "progressing, hoping to get him back on the grass [to train]" while he continues to work on his injury recovery, coach Dean Smith said Thursday, per Will Palaszczuk.
Toffolo may stay out for a few more games as his exact recovery timeline is unclear, although he could be training over the next few weeks. He was very active at left-back before getting hurt, delivering a pair of assists across 10 starts and averaging 2.6 crosses, 2.8 clearances and 2.1 tackles per contest. David Schnegg should continue to fill in until Toffolo is back in contention.
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