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Harry Toffolo Injury: Close to resuming practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Toffolo (hamstring) is "progressing, hoping to get him back on the grass [to train]" while he continues to work on his injury recovery, coach Dean Smith said Thursday, per Will Palaszczuk.

Toffolo may stay out for a few more games as his exact recovery timeline is unclear, although he could be training over the next few weeks. He was very active at left-back before getting hurt, delivering a pair of assists across 10 starts and averaging 2.6 crosses, 2.8 clearances and 2.1 tackles per contest. David Schnegg should continue to fill in until Toffolo is back in contention.

Harry Toffolo
Charlotte FC
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