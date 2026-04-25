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Harry Toffolo Injury: Injured in Nashville clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Toffolo left the field due to a potential thigh issue during the first half of Saturday's 4-2 loss to Nashville.

Toffolo succumbed to a pain early in the weekend's game, making his status a big concern for a side that hasn't started a different left-back in the current campaign. If he has sustained a muscle problem, he'll be unlikely to take part in upcoming contests. David Schnegg took his place after the incident and should be the main beneficiary of any playing time the English defender is forced to miss.

Harry Toffolo
Charlotte FC
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