Harry Toffolo Injury: Set for scans

Toffolo (thigh) is set for scans to determine the severity of his injury, according to Will Palaszczuk.

Toffolo went down injured over the weekend with a leg injury and is now in need of some further testing, as his club hopes he avoided a major injury. He has yet to miss a start at left-back all season, so this is something to monitor, especially after he injured his leg to end last campaign. If he is to miss time, David Schnegg is a likely replacement.