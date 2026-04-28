Harry Toffolo Injury: Set to miss several week

Toffolo has been ruled out for a couple of weeks with a tendon injury in the area of his right hamstring, with coach Dean Smith hoping he can return before the World Cup break but acknowledging it remains to be seen, according to Carroll R. Walton of The Charlotte Ledger.

Toffolo had not missed a start at left-back all season before the injury struck, making his absence a significant blow for Charlotte. The scan results have provided more clarity on the nature of the issue, and the club will monitor his progress carefully over the coming weeks before making any firm commitments on his return date. David Schnegg is expected to cover at left-back in his absence until Toffolo is cleared to return.