Harry Toffolo Injury: Targeting Aug. 29 return

Toffolo (hamstring) is targeting a return for the Atlanta United match on Aug. 29, according to manager Dean Smith per Will Palaszczuk of WFNZ.

Toffolo suffered a setback earlier this month, but the defender is on the grass and inching closer to a return. The double-game week this week comes too soon for him, but Toffolo is aiming to be an option to face Atlanta United on Saturday, Aug. 29. David Schnegg should continue to see time at left-back while Toffolo remains out.