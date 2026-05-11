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Harry Toffolo Injury: Trains Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Toffolo (hamstring) is back in training and nearing a return soon, according to Will Palaszczuk.

Toffolo was close to resuming training last week and is now back in training, as the defender plans to return to play soon. This will leave him with a chance to return in one of the two matches this week, a good sign for him. He started in all 10 appearances before his injury, and should return to a starting role at left back once fit.

Harry Toffolo
Charlotte FC
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